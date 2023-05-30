Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Several local businesses in the Courthouse Commons Shopping Center are continuing their effort to convince a local shopping center owner to reopen one of the two entrances to the complex, which is located at the intersection of Sandy Hook and Fairground roads.

The entrance located on Fairground road has been closed for several weeks, blocked off by a sign informing drivers that the closure is being implemented to keep customers and employees safe.

The sign also indicates that the entrance will remain closed until the roundabout currently under construction at the nearby intersection is completed.

While the property owner did not respond to several requests for comment on the matter, the move was reportedly made in an effort to stop drivers from cutting through the parking lot as an alternative to taking the current detour around the roundabout construction.

But while drivers may be frustrated with the entrance being closed, their ire likely pales in comparison to that of business owners in the shopping center.

According to Hui Long Lin, who owns Chef Lee Chinese Restaurant, the move brings yet another challenge to overcome as his industry continues to rebuild after the pandemic and deal with rising costs and staffing shortages.

Lin estimates that his business has dropped around 40% since the sign went up.

He said there has been talk of a lawsuit, but that one has not been filed against the property owner as of yet.