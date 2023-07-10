The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s annual All-Metro lacrosse teams serve to honor the top student-athletes across the area that dominated in their time on the field.

This year, Collegiate’s star-studded team was featured prominently, with the All-Metro teams featuring five Cougars, three of which made it onto the first team to earn their place among the top players in the area.

Last season, the Cougars had five players featured on an All-Metro team after they finished with an 11-9 record and an appearance in the VISAA state quarterfinals.

Midfielders Heidi Albrecht and Celie Shield were first team honorees along with defender Izzy Lee, while midfielder Kendall Boggs was a second team member and attacker McKenna Boardman and goalkeeper Avery Greenberg were featured on the honorable mention list.

Albrecht, a University of Rhode Island commit, was an invaluable piece to Collegiate’s success, earning first team VISAA Division I All-State honors and being considered the team’s “biggest overall contributor” according to head coach Christina Dobson. The rising senior was a complete player on the field for the Cougars, adding 40 goals and 55 draw controls to help elevate her team in the competitive VISAA.

Next to her in the midfield was the breakout star Shield, who was an excellent goal-scoring threat and consistent winner in the draw circle. Shield won 101 draws in her sophomore season, while also chipping in 30 goals. Shield was also an All-LIS member next to Albrecht, Boggs and Lee, and was a solid contributor for Collegiate’s field hockey and basketball teams last year. She’ll be a key member for next year’s lacrosse squad as they shoot for a state title.

In Lee’s last season with the Cougars, the defender was a star, recording 15 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers this season. Lee was also a star field hockey player and will continue her career in the sport at Georgetown University next year.

Boggs is a familiar face on the All-Metro team, making the second team last season as well. A versatile player that can patrol the midfield as well as fall back and defend, Boggs was a key cog to Collegiate’s success this season, with one of her best performances coming against St. Catherine’s when she scored three goals.

Boardman was a goal-scoring machine for the Cougars as an attacker, including multi-goal games against teams like Freeman and St. Anne’s-Belfield. She also had hat tricks against The Potomac School, St. Catherine’s and Benedictine along with a five-goal explosion against Trinity Episcopal.

Greenberg was a steady presence in the net in her senior season, helping the Cougars allow an average of 7.6 goals per game this season while holding teams like St. Gertrude and Catholic (Virginia Beach) to a single goal.