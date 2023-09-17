Mary Katherine Brost has been playing field hockey since kindergarten.

The 2022 All-Metro first-team selection first picked up a stick in at the Tallyho. It's a youth development field hockey program hosted by Collegiate.

Callie Rogers was a little different. Last year's All-Metro player of the year and Maryland recruit started early on in the Richmond club system.

But the two paths converged in elementary school at Collegiate. Brost and Rogers have been playing together ever since and now, in their final season for the Cougars, the two best friends are tasked with leading the school to back-to-back state titles.

"It's our last year together," Brost said. "We're really trying to savor that."

Brost and Rogers said for practically all their lives, they've done everything together. Being the same age and in smaller class sizes, they've spent countless hours together in the classroom.

Plus, on the field, Rogers plays midfield and Brost is a forward. In an electrifying Cougars offense that's already scored more than 33 goals in five games this season, the connection between the two is a staple.

"(Callie's) really competitive," Brost said. "She's really like, focused on stuff that she loves. Like, she loves hockey. And she's really like focused on that."

Last season, Rogers said the final seconds before time expired in the state final were the best seconds of her life. She added the two had huge hugs afterward.

They won the title.

"There was a defensive corner for North Academy, and I was like standing at the 50 waiting," Brost said. "There's what 20 seconds left and I remember looking at another player and we both were like, 'Oh my God.'"

Rogers called Brost funny and someone that always makes her happy to be around. Having a connection like that makes playing at Collegiate even better.

"She's just a good friend," Rogers said. "Like someone to just talk to."

Brost said even their parents get along well. Both families have been surrounded by field hockey their whole lives; Brost's sister Hallie plays for Ohio State.

"Our moms are really close because they both love field hockey," Brost said. "So much so that they bond over it. Especially in the stands, they both know the rules really well. Then our dads, they bond really well, too."

The close-knit relationship the two have developed throughout school is paying dividends early for the Cougars. Rather than only having four years with the program, because Collegiate is private the two have built chemistry since elementary school.

Now, as they're showing the next wave of Collegiate standouts the Cougars' traditions and values, they're excited that they get to do it together.

"They're younger, but they have a lot of good talent," Rogers said. "We have like a lot of good girls that play year-round. I think everyone has a lot of energy, which is good."

Brost, Rogers and Heidi Albrecht are captains this season. In addition to leading the bunch on the field, they've worked together to hold events on their own. Team sleepovers, dinners and ice cream trips among others.

So as the two All-Metro picks hand the baton off to the next wave, they understand how much they've done at Collegiate.

It makes them want one last title even more.