The athletes of seven cross country programs took to the Bradshaw Course at Collegiate’s Robins Campus on Sept. 6 for an early test featuring runners with eyes on a state qualification later this fall.

One of those teams was the Patrick Henry Patriots, who sent three runners to the Class 4 State Championship held in Leesburg last year and look like a program primed to send more runners in 2023.

Four of the top-5 boys finishers at Collegiate’s course were Patriots, including a top-3 rounded out by first place finisher Landon Morris and teammates Mack Joyce and Thomas Leff. Morris ran the 5K course in 19:06.65, with Joyce close behind with a time of 19:13.35 and Leff following him for third place with a 19:18.75 result. Their teammate Hayden Wood was the final top-5 boys runner, pulling in a 20:02.86 to help the Patriots earn a team score of 20, 39 points better than second place Hermitage.

Sandwiched between those Patriots runners was a fourth place showing from Goochland’s Kadin Nitsch, who was the lone Bulldog to get his run under 20 minutes with a final time of 19:26.75. His teammates Tyler Pond (21:23.36), Dustin Brown (21:38.21) and Jarin Evans (22:07.11) all placed within the top-20 to earn Goochland a fourth place team finish.

Collegiate’s girls runners were the winners with their team score of 56, but the top-5 of the run featured runners from four different schools, including first place runner Anne Thorne from Clover Hill, whose time of 23:39.38 gave her a 14-second cushion against second place finisher Hadley Harlow, a freshman from Goochland who impressed with a 23:53.80 finish.

Harlow was one of two Bulldogs to finish in the top-10, with Andrea Rogerson nearly finishing under 25 minutes with her run of 25:06.56 that put her in sixth place in the race.

Patrick Henry’s Carter Vaas took third place in the 5K, crossing the finish line in 23:54.04 to help her team finish in third place with 58 points.

Collegiate’s Sophie Sloan was the best runner of the meet for the home team, claiming fifth place in 24:34.16. Fellow Cougars runner Avery Ennis placed within the top-10 with a seventh place mark (25:13.14) while Emily Beggerow (25:41.35) and Samantha McMullin (25:57.85) placed 11th and 12th respectively.