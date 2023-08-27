On Sept. 11, 2023, it will have been 22-years since the attacks in Arlington, Virginia, New York City, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Goochland County's Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services has taken on the responsibility to honor the bravery that was displayed on this day, and to ensure we remember those innocent lives lost. Once again, the department will host two services, one in the morning for First Responders and another in the evening for the Goochland Community. Community members are welcome to attend both services.