On Sept. 11, 2023, it will have been 22-years since the attacks in Arlington, Virginia, New York City, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Goochland County's Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services has taken on the responsibility to honor the bravery that was displayed on this day, and to ensure we remember those innocent lives lost. Once again, the department will host two services, one in the morning for First Responders and another in the evening for the Goochland Community. Community members are welcome to attend both services.
At 9:45 a.m. members of the first responder community (Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office) will gather at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Station 5 – Courthouse (2710 Fairground RD) to conduct the annual service in memory of the First Responders.
On the evening of Sept. 11, organizers will assemble again at 7 p.m. at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Station 1 – Manakin (180 River RD W) to host a more community-oriented event. This event is open to the public and is a moving tribute held at the site of the Goochland County Memorial to Sept. 11, 2001, which is made with pieces of steel from the twin towers in New York City.
--Submitted by Goochland County Fire-Rescue