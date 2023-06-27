Goochland County will once again be offering its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, offering residents the chance to celebrate as a community and enjoy what has become a beloved local tradition. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and those attending are urged to arrive early to secure parking. Parking will be available at the following locations beginning at 7 p.m.: Goochland Elementary School, Goochland Middle and High School Complex, and the Goochland Administration Complex. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early. As in years past, those traveling through the Courthouse before and after the event begins are urged to plan for delays due to event traffic.

Can’t wait until July 4 for a light show? Field Day of the Past’s Celebrate Independence! will be held July 1 and offers an expanded program of attractions, including the 100-Mile Yard Sale, children’s’ activities, music, tractor pulls, food and plenty of entertainment for all ages.

Around 9 p.m., all activities will cease for an amazing fireworks show. Truck pulls will resume after the fireworks, and several food vendors will remain on hand to feed the crowd.

Admission is $20 per person and children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The event will take place at the Field Day of the Past showground at Redfield Farm, 11404 Circle Dr. in Amelia, Va., five miles east of Amelia Courthouse.