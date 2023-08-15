Citing concerns from residents, Goochland County leaders are hitting pause on a plan for the Centerville area.

At a special meeting held on Aug. 7, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors deferred consideration of the proposed Centerville Small Area Plan to a special meeting to be held before Dec. 22, with a specific date to be determined based on availability.

The move to defer consideration of the proposed plan was based on feedback supervisors had received from community members who felt they needed additional time and engagement to fully lend their support to the project.

Vice Chair and District 4 representative Charlie Vaughters, in making the deferral motion, said that the Board members considered deferring the Centerville Plan until January--when new Board members would take office--but that County attorney Tara McGee advised that the Board had to act on the plan by Dec. 22. Since the Centerville Plan is an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan, state law provides a limited amount of time for the Board to act after the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

At the direction of the Board of Supervisors, County staff has developed a submission form as an engagement tool for the proposed Centerville Small Area Plan, which will enable residents, business owners, and property owners in Goochland to submit proposed amendments to the plan together with their rationale for the amendments. The submission form is live on the County’s small area plans website at www.goochlandva.us/villageplans2022. The submission form will allow individuals to submit up to three proposed amendments per form. If individuals need to submit more than three proposed amendments, they should use additional forms.

Proposed amendments will be accepted through the submission form through Sept. 15, 2023, at which time County staff will compile the proposed amendments to share with the Board of Supervisors at an Oct. 24, 2023, work session. This work session will take place at 9 a.m. in Conference Room 270 in the County Administration Building located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063.