In recognition of National Bicycle Safety Month, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding Virginians, both bicyclists and motorists, to look out for each other on the road. So far this year, there have been 160 bicycle-involved crashes on Virginia’s roadways, resulting in the deaths of nine bicyclists and injuries to 156 others. This is an 125% increase in bicyclist-related fatalities compared to four last year at this time.