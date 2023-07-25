The Goochland Extension office has scheduled a free fall lawn care program for Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, located at 2748 Dogtown Rd., Goochland VA 23063. Pre-registration is required by Monday July 31.

Topics include soil testing, weed management, aeration, fertilization, and lawn care best management practices. This is a great opportunity to learn how to take advantage of the fall season to improve your lawn, reduce weeds, and improve soil fertility.