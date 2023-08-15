Goochland’s Fauquier Baptist Church will be hosting a program offering free advice on creating advance medical directives, wills and financial power-of-attorney documents on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free legal documents will be available during this program, which is being sponsored by Faith to Fate Charitable Ministries, Inc. The featured speaker for this event will be Ivan T. Tolbert, founder of Faith to Fate. Fauquier Baptist Church is located at 2455 Dogtown Road in Goochland.
Fauquier Baptist hosting workshop on medical directives, wills
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Goochland farmers representing the future of agriculture were among those who earned statewide accolades at the Virginia Farm Bureau Feder…
After a season-ending loss to Tabb High School in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals, the final moments on the soccer field of York High School w…
St. Mark Baptist Church, located in Maidens, will hold its annual Homecoming and Revival service will be held Sunday, Aug. 20 through Wednesda…
With 40 years of baseball coaching experience, 19 of which has been spent building the Steward School Spartans from the ground up, Bruce Secre…