Goochland’s Fauquier Baptist Church will be hosting a program offering free advice on creating advance medical directives, wills and financial power-of-attorney documents on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Free legal documents will be available during this program, which is being sponsored by Faith to Fate Charitable Ministries, Inc. The featured speaker for this event will be Ivan T. Tolbert, founder of Faith to Fate. Fauquier Baptist Church is located at 2455 Dogtown Road in Goochland.