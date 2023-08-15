“Track Lights and Family Delights” will kickstart the 2023 Field Day of the Past, set for Sept. 15-17 in Amelia. From tractor and truck pulls to beach music, this year’s program offers a cornucopia of events and activities to thrill, amaze, educate and entertain all members of the family.

Headlining the musical performances this year are Mountain Highway Bluegrass Band, which will be playing every hour until close starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday and Ron Moody and the Centaurs who program for the grand finale on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. The sounds of Bill Monroe’s lyrics and the hum of beach rhythms blend for a varied musical program. Other entertainment is planned for the Sound Stage as well. Central Virginia Antique Tractor Pullers Association will take over the track during the day on Saturday and Sunday with a full schedule of tractor pulling. As evening sets in, roar in to offer some smokin’ hot pulling entertainment. Always a popular event, come early, grab a beer from the Beer Garden and sit back to enjoy these competitions.

Heritage Village will see some new additions this year. Spencer Bolejack will be demonstrating survival skills. Luck Conner will be offering oxen-cart rides near the 1829 pioneer camp, and Michael Hartje joins Tom Tucker at the Native People’s tipi with an expanded artifact exhibit. Visitors can watch as demonstrators employ once necessary handcraft skills such as knitting, spinning and, new this year, tatting. The Blacksmith Shop will be open and operating throughout the weekend, and the Rocking M Regulators spice up the event with their cowboy skits.

The premiere of AGLand will include an expanded offering under the leadership of the Virginia Extension Service from Amelia coordinating with agricultural-related organizations. The Amelia 4-H will be hosting its first rabbit show at Field Day of the Past. The corn box where young family members can shell corn, and Freckles and Friends Petting Zoo can also be found in AGLand, as well as the Richland’s Creamery ice cream truck.

Visitors can join in the horseshoe pitching and cornhole competitions organized by the Dixie Four Wheel Drive Club, browse through the arts and crafts, or visit the small engine and antique tractor displays. Pony rides, a mechanical bull, educational displays, historical exhibits, children’s activities and more will entertain visitors in 2023.

The Army National Guard will have a presence, be manning a bouncy house, rock wall and an obstacle course. Go wild and have your face painted. Watch Woody Hedgpath create amazing sculptures with his trusty chain saw. Woody’s pieces will be sold in two auctions during the show – one at 2 p.m. on Saturday and one at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Jeff Robbins’s musical performances and pork ‘n bean guitar making workshops, a Wild West Medicine Show, rope making, a chuck wagon and branding demonstrations, the Virginia High School Rode Cho, Leslie Davis’ animals, Bud Whitten’s mule drawn wagon rides, carnival rides and games can are all here for the enjoyment.

On Sunday, church services at 7:30 a.m. on the Sound Stage will start the final day of the event.

More than a dozen food vendors selling everything from sno cones and ice cream to barbeque, hamburgers, fish, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and tacos will be hawking their wares for the three-day event. Join us early for breakfast and check out Whistlestop Grill’s Train Wreck, a delectable concoction of potatoes, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, cheese, gravy & eggs. Early Bird Café will be offering a wide variety of specialty coffees.

The Field Day of the Past show ground is located at 11404 Circle Dr., Amelia, VA 23002, five miles east of Amelia Courthouse on U.S. Rt. 360. Show times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with truck pulls beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $20 per adult per day; $15 for seniors daily and children younger than 13 are free. Discount tickets are available online at fielddayofthepast.net for $18 per adult each day. Advance block tickets are available for $150 for ten single day tickets. Block tickets go off sale at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14. Call (804) 741-8468 for details.