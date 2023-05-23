For the love of Goochland Photos by Ash Daniel May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 0 1 of 6 Even a few characters from Star Wars got in on the action. The Goochland Day parade has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the year. Photos by Ash Daniel The Gospel Music Workshop of America brought their talents to Goochland Day. Miss Goochland 2023 Dakota Higgs enjoyed the festivities. Liza Cioffi of Courthouse Creek cider serves up a taste of the local business’s popular offerings. Cub scout Parrish Moody takes part in a martial arts demo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photos by Ash Daniel From music to food to the return of everyone’s favorite parade, this year’s Goochland Day celebration was a resounding success. 0 Comments Tags Music Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Virginia Union panel discussion features Otieno family, Ben Crump Treasury Might Have to Delay Some Debt Auctions Treasury Might Have to Delay Some Debt Auctions NASA spots wreckage of possible first private spacecraft on the moon NASA spots wreckage of possible first private spacecraft on the moon Is rain in our Memorial Day forecast? Meteorologist Sean Sublette with the latest. top story Is rain in our Memorial Day forecast? Meteorologist Sean Sublette with the latest.