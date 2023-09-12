Goochland County Public Schools’ students have once again surpassed the state pass-rate averages on reading, math, science, and history Standards of Learning (SOL) tests, according to results released by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) last week.

“We are highly encouraged by our student achievement results as they reflect what we know to be true about our schools,” GCPS superintendent Dr. Michael T. Cromartie said. “Our students remain eager for learning, and our teaching staff steadfastly delivers instruction that piques students’ interests and offers opportunities for authentic engagement. Our teachers are the key contributors to our division’s long tradition of success.”

Pass rates in each of the four tested areas not only exceeded state averages but also were higher than last year’s GCPS averages:

Reading: 80 percent pass rate – 7 percent above the state average and 2 percent over 2022

Math: 80 percent pass rate – 11 percent above the state average and 8 percent over 2022

Science: 71 percent pass rate – 4 percent above the state average and 4 percent over 2022

History: 79 percent pass rate – 14 percent above the state average and 4 percent over 2022

In addition to SOL tests, since 2012, GCPS has measured academic growth through the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessment. MAP provides the division with student achievement information compared to a national average, and GCPS students have historically exceeded national averages in the two tested areas, reading and math.

MAP results for 2022-23 show a continuation of student achievement:

Reading: 14.1 percent above the national average

Math: 12.2 percent above the national average

“While we celebrate the fact that our students exceed national averages, the most important information that we glean from MAP assessments is the measure of the growth of individual students,” assistant superintendent of instruction Dr. Stephen Geyer said. “Our schools and teachers are able to compare the progress of students from year to year and take steps to ensure all students are learning and growing. That information is invaluable and integral to determining instructional strategies and allocation of resources.” Geyer added, “Our school division is filled with talented, dedicated professionals. I want them to know that their tireless hard work, care, and expertise have a profound and positive impact on our students every single day.”