The Goochland Leadership Enterprise (GLE) is now accepting applications for its 25th Class. The GLE series introduces Goochland residents to their county by providing information on topics such as the county’s history, county departments and services, agriculture, economic development and the budget process. Participants are introduced to both County and state government officials. The series consists of 13 sessions, typically held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. from mid-October through early April. Sessions are held at different locations in the County to provide further insight into Goochland's history and environment. Registration is in progress and continues into October. For additional information, a brochure or an application, call the Goochland Extension Office at (804) 556-5841 or use the link: https://goochland.ext.vt.edu/ .