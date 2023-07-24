With 40 years of baseball coaching experience, 19 of which has been spent building the Steward School Spartans from the ground up, Bruce Secrest has seen it all.

That doesn’t mean the things he sees on a yearly basis don’t hold a special place in his heart though. After a season where the Spartans captured the VISAA Division II state title and Secrest was named coach of the year, it’s hard for Secrest not to look back at this past season’s accomplishments with wonder.

“The biggest thing about this team is that they’re such great young men. I love this group to death,” Secrest said. “They are just a tremendous bunch of young men that love and care for each other and want to fight for each other.”

It wasn’t the easiest path for Steward, who went through what Secrest described as a roller coaster ride of a regular season, which featured a late-season losing streak and a loss in the TCIS Tournament Semifinal to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

It made Secrest and his assistant coach Kenny Shiflett wonder if there was more to this team than they were getting. That answer was received shortly after the question, when a collection of the team’s veteran leaders had a meeting with their coaches and said they were done with losing for the season. Of course, the two coaches were onboard with the plan.

During the VISAA Division II State Tournament, Steward came together to win all three games, including a championship bout versus Greenbrier Christian Academy where it held off a late comeback to win the state title, 11-9.

Players like VISAA Division II player of the year Michael Lewis, multi-sport star Sam Roberson and first baseman Nate Kumper were all pivotal doses of star power that helped the team get to that point, but Secrest also mentions the efforts of senior Connor Robins, who was a reserve for most of the season, but stepped up to be the closer in all three tournament victories.

Considering Secrest has seen two state champion rosters in his time at Steward, he says the connective tissue that ties those victorious teams together is a sense of unity and brotherhood that gets the team through rough patches and has them take accountability to improve throughout the season.

“It’s kind of something special that not every team has,” he said. “You can talk about it or preach on it, but they’ve got to live it, and the teams that won the state for us all had that in common.”

Throughout his time with the program, Secrest has seen the game evolve along with advances made in training methods and equipment. It’s made adapting to today’s game a priority for many coaches with decades worth of experience. For Secrest, it’s been a focus on player development than simply wins and losses.

“I’m a whole lot milder than I was 40 years ago,” he said. “I think when I first started out, I was so concerned about the game and that was it, but over the years the lord has taught my heart that it’s all about the young men out there and loving them and wanting them to be the best young men they can be.”

A love for his team has always been prevalent throughout his coaching tenure, right down to when Secrest first got the program off the ground in 2004. When he met with the first team in Steward history, he made it clear that this wouldn’t be a typical baseball program.

“We said we’re not going to be a regular baseball team, we’re going to be a baseball family,” he said.

The emphasis on family and brotherhood inspired one of Secrest’s favorite moments of the 2022-23 season when the school surprised him with the unveiling of the baseball field’s new name: Family Field.

The announcement came on a day where Secrest and the fans in attendance were meant to honor former players on Alumni Baseball Day, but it was in fact Secrest that was being honored by the players he coached over the years. It was an emotional moment, one that made him thankful to be where he is for as long as he has.

Even with multiple state titles at a program that continues to reach new heights, Secrest isn’t thinking too much about the day he’d finally take a step back and turn from a coach into a fan. In fact, he’s already excited to get started for fall workouts in preparation for the 2023-24 season that aims to defend the state title Steward worked so hard to obtain.

“I feel rejuvenated every year because I love the young men that I get to work with, and as long as I have that feeling that I love what I do, I think I’ll keep doing it as long as the lord lets me,” he said.