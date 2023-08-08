Two Goochland farmers representing the future of agriculture were among those who earned statewide accolades at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo held last month in Page County.

At the conference, which was themed “Turning the Page for Agriculture,” Rachel and Thomas Henley of Goochland County were named the winners of the 2023 VFBF Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture Award.

Adam Davis of Halifax County won the 2023 VFBF Young Farmers Achievement Award and Anne Martz of Essex County was named the 2023 VFBF Outstanding Young Agriculturalist.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in agriculture, leadership ability and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.

The Henleys work on Thomas Henley’s family’s multi-generation dairy and grain farm while pursuing other ventures, including running agritourism events, helping others in agriculture and working on local land preservation programs.

The couple represents District 8 on the VFBF Young Farmers Committee, and Thomas served as a Goochland delegate to the 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Annual Convention. Rachel serves on the State Fair of Virginia Youth Development Board and the VFBF Young Farmers Legislative Subcommittee and is a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Powhatan County.