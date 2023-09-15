Gum Spring native Ryan Lachniet is continuing to showcase his fishing talent on the pro circuit.

The 19-year-old bass angler added another win to a prospering resume this month, claiming a first place showing at the two-day Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown, Tennessee. The tournament, which took place on Sept. 9-10, was the regular season finale for the Bass Fishing League Mountain Division and resulted in Lachniet taking home $5,387 for his victory.

Lachniet now has two BFL wins to his name, with the first coming at the James River on July 24, 2021 when he was just 17 years old. At Dale Hollow Lake, he caught six bass weighing 25 pounds, 5 ounces to win the tournament over second place finisher Jacob Woods (24-12) from Louden, Tennessee and third place Evan Fields (24-9) from Shelbyville, Kentucky.

On the morning of the tournament’s second day, Lachniet started strong when he caught a smallmouth bass that weighed 4-14, and he later told Major League Fishing that a few more big catches like that would hopefully seal the deal for his win.

“I knew that if I could catch just two more 4-pounders I would probably win it. It took all day, but I eventually caught those two 4s,” he told MLF.

Lachniet fished around the Sulphur Creek Resort during the tournament, pulling in roughly 25-30 bass that were as big as four pounds. After a promising opening day on his boat, the tournament pool was cut down from 90 boats to 18, with Lachniet ultimately coming out on top with the first place prize.