GoochlandCares has received $2,600 from the Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation to help support food-insecure residents in Goochland.

“Our work is only possible through support from the community,” said Sally Graham, GoochlandCares executive director. “This grant … is critical to sustaining our mission of providing basic human needs and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need.”

In 2022, GoochlandCares provided a safety net for more than 2,500 Goochland residents. The organization experienced more than 10,000 visits to its food pantry and gave out 463,119 meals