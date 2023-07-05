GoochlandCares has received $2,600 from the Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation to help support food-insecure residents in Goochland.
“Our work is only possible through support from the community,” said Sally Graham, GoochlandCares executive director. “This grant … is critical to sustaining our mission of providing basic human needs and health care to our Goochland neighbors in need.”
In 2022, GoochlandCares provided a safety net for more than 2,500 Goochland residents. The organization experienced more than 10,000 visits to its food pantry and gave out 463,119 meals
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.