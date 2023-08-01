GoochlandCares is seeking skilled volunteer licensed contractors to join its Critical Home Repair program. With a staggering 1 in 5 housing units in Goochland affected by substandard conditions, the need to enhance living conditions and ensure safe, healthy homes for residents has never been more pressing.

In 2022, GoochlandCares' Critical Home Repair program successfully completed 117 projects, restoring 66 homes to safety. This program tackles safety and emergent issues, ranging from damaged floors to well repair and installation, ADA bathtub conversions, and damaged roofs. The organization's commitment to providing a safe living environment for its clients is evident in the massive list of homeowners desiring assistance.

"Housing is a basic need and a critical factor for health and well-being," emphasized Sally Graham, GoochlandCares executive director. Unfortunately, Goochland County lacks subsidized housing options and affordable units, leaving limited-income individuals with few alternatives beyond expensive hotel and apartment complexes.

Restoring existing homes to safety through the Critical Home Repair program is essential to help clients remain in their homes. Kanikia Ward, the Critical Home Repair Coordinator, recently shared a story that exemplified the program's impact.

"We were contacted by the County Administrator about a critical situation involving an elderly woman's home," said Ward. "Firefighters responded to a distress call, only to find that the entire living room ceiling had collapsed during the night. The client, hard of hearing, was unaware of the incident. Had she been in the room, she would have faced severe injuries or worse. Our contractor promptly examined the damage, revealing that incorrect nails had been used during the ceiling installation. Additionally, her bedroom ceiling was at risk of collapsing. Thanks to the program, both ceilings were expertly repaired, and the client could safely return home the following week."

The Critical Home Repair program directly addresses the urgent needs of low-income homeowners who lack the resources for repairs or relocation. Plumbers, carpenters, electricians, mechanics, HVAC technicians, roofers, and those with general repair skills are encouraged to volunteer and make a difference in their community.

Despite the program's impact, it frequently faces financial challenges and runs out of funding in the third fiscal quarter.

For those skilled and compassionate individuals looking to give back to their community, GoochlandCares offers an opportunity to create a lasting impact. By volunteering their expertise and time, licensed contractors can directly improve the lives of vulnerable families, providing them with safety and security.