For many pond owners the sight of a green film across their prized body of water is all too familiar. While there are a multitude of aquatic plant species that may be to blame, two of the most bothersome are the smallest of all flowering plants; watermeal and duckweed.

These free-floating plants thrive in nutrient dense and nearly stagnant areas of water, making a backyard pond an easy place for dominance.

Watermeal appears as tiny green "seeds" floating on the top of the water, with the leaf of the plant averaging at 0.2 to 1.5 millimeters in length alongside the absence of a root system. Duckweed is larger in comparison, roughly 2 to 6 millimeters long, with a single or grouped leaf floating above the root. Both plants reproduce via fragmentation and buds.

Neither plant is invasive in Virginia. They are actually just a very aggressive pair of native species, able to form mats over the surface of ponds, high nutrient levels permitting. When the plants die, their decomposition depletes the dissolved oxygen levels in the water, which can suffocate fish, resulting in a fish kill.

An overabundance of nutrients can stem from runoff, perhaps a nearby pasture, excess lawn fertilizer, a septic tank issue, etc. Identifying the source of nutrient runoff will be an important step in halting the growth long term.

Watermeal and duckweed reproduce quickly, so it is best to act fast and use a combination of physical, biological, or chemical control tactics. For physical removal, one can rake the pond's surface of the plants. This can be difficult to accomplish in large ponds because of the plant's small size. Stocking triploid grass carp can be a complementary control, as they feed on duckweed.

Permits for triploid grass carp are available from Virginia's Department of Wildlife Resources. Recommended herbicidal control methods include products with the active ingredients Fluridone, Flumioxazin, or Penoxsulam.

Only herbicides labeled for aquatic use should be applied to ponds. Be sure to thoroughly read the label on the product and follow directions diligently. Note that treating your pond in three separate sections with 10-day increments in between is suggested to prevent fish kills due to dissolved oxygen depletion.

