There's a concept of relativity in life that is interesting, and it goes like this: Your enjoyment and satisfaction with things in life are relative to what you're used to. Andy Granatelli was a big Italian fellow who was CEO of STP in the 60s and early 70s. It was nicknamed The Racer's Edge, and was a lubricant you'd add to your motor oil. It was pretty famous, a lot of the NASCAR guys used it. He was friends with Pat Robertson, and was being interviewed on Christian Broadcasting Network one morning. They were old buddies, and Pat said, "Andy, you look great! You're losing weight I believe. What's your secret?" Granatelli said, "Ah, Pat, I've discovered the best diet there is. For one week, you eat nothing but one soft-boiled egg for breakfast. That's it, just a soft-boiled egg. The next week you can treat yourself and put a little salt on it, and it's so good you're ashamed of yourself." That amused me, but it's relative, that little bit of salt after a week of a plain egg was a pretty good thing.