Looking to help keep the James a clean, safe place for all to enjoy? The 24th Annual James River Regional Cleanup will take place this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon p.m. at Maidens’ Landing. The James River Regional Cleanup is a cooperative, regional event spanning more than 75 miles of the James River. Each year, hundreds of volunteers make the cleanup a success, collecting hundreds of bags of trash and recyclable materials.

Those who would like to register are asked to select from a list of official James River Regional Cleanup sites, complete the online registration, and show up Saturday, September 9th. Maidens’ Landing is part of Tucker Park, and is located at 1300 Maidens Road in Maidens. Sign-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., cleanup activities begin at 9:00 a.m., and wrap at noon. Each site available for cleanup has limited capacity, so participants are urged to sign up early. The annual event is free and open to individuals, families, groups, boaters, and paddlers, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are urged to dress comfortably, wear closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.