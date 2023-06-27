Many adults have fond memories of attending summer camp when they were children. The American Camp Association reports that each year more than 14 million children and adults take advantage of the camp experience. Summer camp is a place for kids to learn new skills, make new friends, experience being away from home for extended periods of time, and explore new locales.

Summer camp program lengths vary. Some children attend local camps that may last a week or two, while others attend sleep-away camps that last a little longer. Since summer vacation typically lasts between eight to 10 weeks, parents may discover there still is plenty of downtime after summer camp ends. Here are some ways to fill the gap between the end of camp and the start of a new school year.

Schedule a vacation

What better way to keep the magic of summer going than by rolling summer camp right into a family vacation? Give kids time to enjoy a few days to relax at home, but then buckle up for the next adventure. This can be a trip away from home, or a series of day trips or activities guided by all members of the family.

Organize a sleepover exchange

Parents of school-aged children can coordinate with one another to fill up a week or more with sleepovers.

Each family can take a night or two, and the kids can jump from house to house extending the fun with one another. Sleepovers can occur inside the home or under tents in the yard.

Recreate favorite camp activities at home

Why not take what makes camp entertaining and try it at home? Copy the camp’s itinerary and engage in similar activities, such as canoeing or nature hikes. On nights when the weather cooperates, everyone can gather around a fire pit to roast marshmallows.

Enroll in a recreational program

Some towns offer free or low-fee activities to residents through their parks and recreation departments. If budgeting does not allow for a camp experience, there are likely town-wide activities that can fill the gaps until it’s time for children to go back to school. Some even may offer after-hours childcare options for parents who have scheduling conflicts with work.