This time of year, people start to pay attention to a certain large and persistent grass popping up in ditches, hayfields, and unmowed common areas. Invariably, the Extension Office fields a number of calls asking us to identify or advise on Johnsongrass (Sorghum halepense).

Johnsongrass' first identifying feature is its size. It can easily reach six feet in height. Its leaves feature a bright white midrib, and this time of year it flowers as an open, tan-to-reddish panicle. Johnsongrass is an invasive species in Virginia. This means that it is both non-native and damaging to local ecologies. Johnsongrass is a prolific seeder and spreads via underground rhizomes. Its size and fast growth make it adept at smothering or crowding out other species in meadows and hayfields.

There is one place where you will never see Johnsongrass overtake other vegetation, and that is in a pasture. It is a very palatable species for cattle, and they will often preferentially graze it, suppressing it over time. Johnsongrass is not without its drawbacks as a forage, however. In excessively dry or over-fertilized conditions, it can accumulate toxic concentrations of nitrates. If an early frost hits it, prussic acid can form, and animals that eat it can suffer cyanide poisoning. Prussic acid dissipates over time, but nitrates do not. Tests are available for both toxins. In horses, Johnsongrass and its relatives have been observed to cause neurological issues, but the causal mechanism is not well understood.

When it comes to control, there are no silver bullets. Short, frequent mowing can be an effective control–as long as you're prepared to wait a long time to see results. Tillage alone is not recommended because cutting up the Johnsongrass rhizome usually only results in more Johnsongrass. Because Johnsongrass frequently takes up residence among other grasses, selecting an herbicide for chemical control can be hard as well. However, Johnsongrass is usually taller than desirable vegetation, so glyphosate can be applied with a wick applicator. Any control strategy will have to take into account the seedbank, which can remain viable for up to five years. Luckily, first-year plants without an established root system are usually easier to kill.