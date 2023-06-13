Goochland KidMutiny Theatre will present “That's So Goochland!”--a play written and directed by Bryce Neilson-Hall and Elena Konikoff-- June 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Theatre at Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, 2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland. Tickets are $8 for children under 12 and seniors, $12 for general admission. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the door. Concessions will be available, and a silent auction featuring items from Goochland businesses will be held during the run of the show. Goochland Community Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit run entirely by volunteers. Goochland Community Theatre greatly appreciates the support of the local community! For more information visit gvatheatre.org.