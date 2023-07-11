Lumpkins has skills, experience for CA role

Dear Editor,

I write to express my support for John Lumpkins as our next Commonwealth’s Attorney. After looking into Mr. Lumpkins’ background, I am confident that he has the legal experience and the leadership skills and experience to effectively serve our community in this very important position.

After earning an accounting degree, his first job in the early 1980s was a police officer in the then largest local law enforcement department in the Commonwealth. After a few years, he returned to his hometown and attended University of Richmond Law School and graduated as a member of the law school’s academic honor society. His first position out of law school was as a law clerk to a federal judge in the Richmond federal district trial court. In that position he reviewed hundreds of state criminal case files working through the post-conviction process, and he closely observed the work of the Richmond-based Assistant United States Attorneys and countless federal law enforcement agencies prosecuting criminal cases.

After his federal court clerkship, John and another federal law clerk opened a law practice in Hanover where John took on court-appointed criminal defense cases in Hanover, Henrico, and the Richmond federal court. His firm grew to where he handled hundreds of criminal cases in his first six years as a lawyer. These cases included many jury trials.

In his thirty plus years as a lawyer, John has worked as corporate counsel for a venture-capital funded startup where he managed a team of lawyers. He has worked as in-house counsel for a large partnership of CSX and American Airlines. He has tried a federal copyright case and several civil jury trials. For several years in the mid-2000s he managed a 40-person law firm in Henrico.

For the last decade John has been a partner in a small law firm in Henrico. Over the last twelve years he also served our community as a Goochland School Board member, including as chair in 2015. He was chairman of the joint Blue Ridge Governor’s School Board for five years – a period in which time the enrollment in the school doubled. In early 2018 he was appointed to the Board of Supervisors and has been elected twice to the position representing District 3. He served as chair of the BOS in 2021. As if he wasn’t busy enough, John has just completed serving one year as chair of the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

The list of people endorsing John Lumpkins in his current campaign speaks volumes. Three of his colleagues on the BOS, retired Sheriff Jim Agnew, four recently retired Goochland Sheriff’s Deputies/Investigators, our Congressman Bob Good, Congressman Rob Wittman, and Sheriff Steven Creasey, Louisa Sheriff Donnie Lowe, and Powhatan Sheriff Brad Nunnally -- just to name a few.

I urge Goochland voters to join me in supporting John Lumpkins this November as our next Commonwealth’s Attorney.

R. Brian Gradwell