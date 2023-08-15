Caudill’s performance in CA role unacceptable

Dear Editor,

Before I worked as a Sergeant in the investigations section of the Goochland Sheriff’s Office, I had a long career with the DEA as a field agent and supervisor, and I retired as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Academy in Quantico, VA. While with the DEA, I investigated hundreds of cases and arrested many violent criminals. I took pride in my job, and I worked hand in hand with some of the best prosecutors in the country. I learned that good public safety requires the cooperation of prosecutors and law enforcement.

While at the Sheriff’s Office, I had frequent contact with Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Caudill. I quickly realized that Caudill had little interest in the cases brought before him. Caudill did not work well with law enforcement. He was rarely prepared for court, and he consistently undermined our investigations by making lenient plea agreements without our knowledge.

While I acknowledge that prosecutors will sometimes reduce charges due to mitigating circumstances, I know from experience that good prosecutors will offer leniency only after a criminal defendant has agreed to cooperate in other ongoing, criminal cases. Unfortunately, Mr. Caudill routinely reduced or dismissed these charges without even trying to elicit that cooperation. Criminals talk, and we found that most defendants, having no fear of the system, refused to help us follow up with other cases. I found Caudill to be aloof, dismissive, disinterested and unwilling to work with us to pursue criminal activity. As our county grows, there will be more opportunities for crime. I want our county to remain safe, but the sheriff cannot do this alone. He needs a partner to work with him.

John Lumpkins, who is running for Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been a law enforcement officer, a federal law clerk, and a criminal defense attorney. In addition, John has demonstrated that he is the consummate team player by serving ably on both our School Board and Board of Supervisors. John is a humble, thoughtful, and honest man who understands the importance of keeping Goochland safe by having a good working relationship with law enforcement.

John will bring a breath of fresh air to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Public Safety is paramount to the well-being and success of our community. We need a Commonwealth’s Attorney who will make that a priority. Please join me in voting for John Lumpkins for Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Michael E. Blackwood