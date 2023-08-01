We have been watching the political campaigns for Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney, and we write to share our thoughts about John Lumpkins. We have been close family friends with John Lumpkins and his wife and three children for over 10 years. John is a hard-working and highly motivated person. When we first met him, he was stepping up to fill a need in our community on the School Board. Over the years we have been impressed watching him operate a busy law firm and still finding a way to spend countless hours in dedicated service to the Goochland community as an elected official. John’s experience, leadership, and strong vision make him an ideal candidate for Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney. John is a compassionate individual who displays a strong moral character. His integrity and kindness are two of his most respected qualities. He is always available to help no matter the task without asking anything in return. He cares about others and shares his knowledge tirelessly and freely. We are proud to call him our friend. John is deeply involved in our community and has shown his commitment to the Goochland community through his years of service on the School Board and most recently on the Goochland County Board of Supervisors. John cares about our community and everyone in it. He never waivers from what is fair and right, no matter the consequences. He is a trusted and respected member of our community. Most importantly, he cares. John would be a tremendous asset to our county as Goochland Commonwealth’s attorney, and we urge you to support his election to this important position.