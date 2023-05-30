Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Voters must ask key questions of school board candidates

Dear Editor,

In 2011, a slate of candidates swept the Goochland School Board election. Elected by our county’s conservative majority, plus independents, moderates and progressives, they went on to transform our schools. They hired superintendent Jeremy Raley and expanded their teacher search to make Goochland County “Worth the Commute” as a prime spot to teach. They helped get our schools in fiscal shape, expand programs and establish ties with the local community college as well as universities so that now many of our students graduate with associate degrees, others as skilled mechanics, cooks and heavy equipment operators. We have in our schools extremely talented teachers, librarians, counselors and staff who know the names of our students and greet them with smiles and warmth and love. This used to be considered a blessing. Our kids head off to school greeted by a kind of second family, there to nourish their minds, aid in their social growth and help discover their talents. Now all of that is suspect, the adults in our children’s lives are seen as threats and a move is afoot to abolish all that is good about the public education that is every American child’s right.

Currently and sadly and strangely, some extremists in the majority party leadership in Goochland have now set their sights on targeting the same board. The goal of these extremists is to install a board whose aim is no longer to achieve high student achievement, offer a world class education, expose kids to new ideas, allow teachers the freedom to teach but instead the closing of the mind, the shutting off from our community and world. Less books, less exposure to culture and values that don’t align with certain of our citizens seems to be the new goal. Fear is spreading and there is a push to convince our community that many of the same books they grew up on would pollute the minds of their children and grandchildren.

To read the majority party’s monthly newsletter is to be exposed to fear and bigotry and an attempt to shut down what makes this country great. We are great because we are diverse and curious and courageous and we stand up in protest when our rights, which we hold so dear, are violated. We are great because we allow others to disagree but we call out behavior that violates ethics, and we stand up when already marginalized citizens are held up as scapegoats.

Like my fellow Goochlanders, I am a patriot. I will continue to defend our democracy, our republic. I encourage all eligible citizens to get registered and vote, to not be beholden to ideologies but to ideals. I love this country and county and its principals. I love it dearly and hold it to a high standard. I believe we’re moving closer to its stated value of "Liberty and Justice For All." I know the vast majority of Goochlanders feel the same way, even though we might not agree on specific policy.

Every child deserves a great education, one that expands their minds. Currently there is an attempt to pull “Slaughterhouse-Five” and other great books from our high school libraries, as if reading words on a page would defile our children. If books had that power, reading Einstein would make you a genius, reading Hemingway might turn you into a drunken bullfighter, the Bible would be to blame for any act of violence or debauchery found in it, and conversely Jesus’s teachings on love would make us instantly love our neighbor, do unto others as we would have them do unto us, and we’d be compelled to give away all we have to help those in need. For good or bad, this is not what literature and great books do. Literature and great books expand our world. Discussing ideas expands our world and viewpoints and allows us to solve problems we cannot solve when we’re surrounded by people who think exactly like us.

School board members should not be beholden to any party. There is no D or R next to their name on the ballot and they should sit on that board as true nonpartisans.

I urge my fellow Goochlanders to please dig deep and ask yourselves and our local candidates what each of those school board candidates stand for, and what and for whom they will stand up for. Ask if they know what the duties of a school board member are, what they can and cannot do, how much they can or cannot change the curriculum, how much they’re tasked to be involved in the day-to-day running of the school, the allocation of resources, the hiring and firing of teachers, librarians and superintendents. Ask them if they know what their relationship is with the Board of Supervisors and what their duty is to parents and students and other citizens. Then register and vote in this fall's election. And when it’s over we will all accept those results and move on and disagree civilly because that is what it means to live in a healthy democratic republic.

Jenifer Strozier

Goochland

Caudill’s experience a must for Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office

Dear Editor,

It's been a long day at work. You pull into the driveway and notice your wife's car is gone. She's probably at Food Lion picking up dinner. You walk up to the front door and notice it's slightly open. That's odd. The dog should be going crazy to see you. You start to feel a little uneasy. You push open the door and step inside. All is quiet. Did she take the dog with her to the store? Unlikely.

Entering the foyer you look down and notice red drops on the floor. Unease turns into apprehension. Your heart races and your breathing becomes rapid. You turn the corner and enter the living room. Panic sets in. Fear takes over. Your dog is lying on her side in a pool of blood. Your wife is face down on the carpet. A butcher's knife in her back. You fumble for your phone. You are successful in dialing 911 on the third try. You try to remember your address. The dispatcher walks you through the haze you are in until rescue and law enforcement arrive.

Your wife is dead. Brutally murdered. Her car is stolen. Your life has been turned upside down in an instant. You answer law-enforcement's questions. When did you leave for work? Did you talk with your wife during the day? Is anything else missing? Did she have any enemies? You accept the consoling looks of rescue personnel. You realize she's gone. Your wife's body is moved from the house to be transported to the medical examiner's office. What do you do next? What happens next? You can't stay at your house. You go to a hotel.

At some point you summon the courage to go home. You find a business card in your pocket. A card that an officer gave you. The business card is for the Victim and Witness Director with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. You call the number. Your journey with the justice system begins. You become aware that the Commonwealth's Attorney ensures that the investigation of your wife's death is conducted in a complete, detailed, and effective manner. Your feelings of anger, despair, and helplessness are embraced and respected. You realize that the confidence, expertise, and ability of the Commonwealth's Attorney and his staff are acquired only through years of experience. You take comfort in the patient and considerate manner in which the law and procedures are explained. While the anger remains, its intensity is no longer directed at the "system" but at the individuals responsible for the heinous atrocities. A relationship of trust develops. Experience is essential.

An arrest is made. Now things become even more complicated. Bond hearing. Preliminary hearing. Motion to suppress. Discovery. Continuances. Grand jury. Trial. Conviction. Sentencing. The Commonwealth's Attorney must be with you every step of the way. Keeping you advised, keeping you informed. Preparing you. Making sure law enforcement is doing everything necessary to ensure the investigation can withstand even the most withering attacks from highly-skilled and experienced defense counsel. Making sure the evidence can withstand even the most demanding judge. Experience is essential.

An effective Commonwealth's Attorney is hardened and battle-tested only through experience and knowledge; experience associated with years of handling complex and serious criminal cases and a knowledge of the community served by his office. There is no substitute for experience. There is no substitute for knowing your community. When a highly evolved and effective organization such as the Virginia Department of State Police are left adrift without an inexperienced Commonwealth's Attorney to guide them, what is the fate of your case if the investigation is handled by a relatively inexperienced local law enforcement agency and a Commonwealth's Attorney with absolutely no prosecution experience? If it's your wife who has been murdered who do you want to oversee the investigation and handle the prosecution? The choice is easy, re-elect Mike Caudill. Experience is essential.

Ann A. James

Goochland

Dear Editor,

From all I have read, the best person for our Commonwealth’s Attorney position is Michael Caudill. He has served the county well for several years. He has many years of good experience in the office. And he can represent the county well in court cases based on his knowledge and experience. There is no reason to break in a new person with no knowledge or experience in the office or the courtroom for these types of law cases. Re-elect Caudill in the upcoming election.

Eileen Ford