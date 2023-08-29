Allen’s lawsuit will ultimately hurt Goochland schoolsDear Editor,

Last week, I learned that one School Board member (Allen) filed suit against the other four members of the GCPS School Board (Barefoot-Reid, Horn, Newman, Wright). To say that I am upset and confused is an understatement.

Upset, because I expect the highest level of professionalism from my School Board. I expect them to be collaborative and work together to the benefit of our school division. Certainly, there will always be disagreements and they won’t see eye-to-eye on everything, but a Board should work together to resolve issues. Nothing is improved by airing one’s dirty laundry on the radio and in the local news (as Ms. Allen has done). It provides a one-sided recap of a very complex situation.

Confused, because it does absolutely nothing to benefit our students and teachers. A lawsuit serves only to cause further division in our community. The Gazette’s cover article last week indicates that “no taxpayer dollars are at risk because the action is limited to the four school board members individually.” This is incorrect and terribly misleading. People should know that the Directors & Officers Liability Insurance for Board members is paid by the school budget. If there are court fees and settlement costs related to this suit, that insurance line item will increase substantially. Additionally, now Board members and staff have to devote time and other precious resources to responding to this lawsuit, rather than being able to focus on their very important work at hand. HOW does this help our students, teachers, and staff? It doesn’t.

Ms. Allen’s Facebook posting in January 2023 ignited a maelstrom in the community. As a constituent in the newly districted D3, I spoke with her shortly after that post and shared my frustration. In that conversation, she relented that maybe she shouldn’t have posted it. I’m sure she wouldn’t admit to that now, but we both know our conversation. At best, it was a thoughtless and irresponsible thing to do. At worst, it was a carefully positioned statement that was done to elicit exactly the type of response it has in our community.

The other Board members chose to censure Ms. Allen. What exactly is a censure? It is a formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by majority vote. It’s a slap on the wrist. It is not an attempt to silence or defame anyone. Certainly, Ms. Allen is upset with her censure from the Board. I get it. I received plenty of hate mail (and even death threats!) during my tenure on the School Board. But this lawsuit appears to be totally self-serving; a vanity suit because her feelings are hurt. I’m sorry, but that’s part of the job. All Board members should put the interests of the students, teachers and staff above their own.

I emailed Ms. Allen and asked her to please reconsider this highly divisive action, and withdraw the lawsuit. Her response to me gave no indication that she plans to do so. It is clear that she wishes to move forward with the lawsuit. As a tax payer, I want every penny of the school budget going to the classrooms, facilities, and teachers, not being spent on defending a frivolous lawsuit. I hope that other voters are equally disturbed by her actions and will contact her to implore her to withdraw the lawsuit.

Beth Hardy

Goochland

Lumpkins’ election to CA role will help keep County safeDear Editor,

In my 42.5 years as a law enforcement officer, I had the opportunity to work in localities across the state. From Norfolk to Roanoke and from Emporia to Charlottesville, I met with fair, competent, and involved commonwealth’s attorneys to discuss and plan prosecutions of people I had arrested. Most of my cases were misdemeanors, but some were serious and required careful preparation before trial.

I had the pleasure of working beside two Goochland commonwealth’s attorneys who later became judges, and I worked with then Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney, and future Governor, Jim Gilmore to convict three juveniles for a triple homicide in the Lakeside neighborhood of Henrico.

I learned that the keys to keeping our community safe were to team up with our prosecutors to build trust; to rely on the prosecutor’s knowledge of current criminal codes and case law; to work collaboratively to pursue criminal activity; and to work together to ensure justice for victims. A close working relationship between prosecutors and law enforcement is essential to maintain a safe community.

Unfortunately, here in Goochland, that cooperation no longer exists. For too long, those of us in law enforcement have noted the commonwealth’s attorney’s refusal to prosecute drug dealers; unthinkable lenience given to child sex offenders; routine reduction of serious felonies to low-level misdemeanor plea bargains; and an aversion to taking criminal charges to trial.

As Goochland grows, we will see more serious crimes that jeopardize the security of our community. Our families and neighbors need a united team to keep our county safe. We cannot allow a passive, disinterested commonwealth’s attorney to handcuff our deputies as they risk life and limb to protect us from these threats.

That is why I am supporting John Lumpkins to become the next Commonwealth’s Attorney of Goochland County. John will be an engaged prosecutor; he will make use of our investigative grand juries; he will vigorously pursue sexual predators in criminal trials; he will partner with the sheriff’s office to curb the threats that fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine pose to our community. He will use his good judgment to treat accused criminals fairly while safeguarding the rights of crime victims.

Please join me in voting for John Lumpkins as the next Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

James L Agnew

Retired Sheriff Goochland County 1992-2019

Goochland

Reality of CA role sometimes misunderstood, misrepresentedDear Editor,

As is readily apparent, there is an election on the horizon. One of the contested local races is that of Commonwealth’s Attorney, a position I have held since 2016. Over the past months a number of local criminal justice topics have generated interest in the community. One particular case involves a defendant charged with the possession of child pornography. The defendant’s guilt was never in question. The issue was the legal effect of the defendant’s autism diagnosis. After a number of hearings the defendant pleaded guilty and was convicted of multiple counts of possession of child pornography. The probation officer was ordered to prepare a pre-sentence report and to calculate sentencing guidelines for the Court’s consideration. At the sentencing hearing I sought an active period of incarceration to be served with the Virginia Department of Corrections. For reasons articulated by the Court, the judge declined to impose any additional incarceration beyond that which the defendant had served awaiting trial. There was never an agreement that the defendant would receive a completely suspended sentence. I sought an active prison sentence.

I have overseen a number of child pornography prosecutions which have resulted in every defendant being convicted. In achieving those convictions I have never agreed to or requested a completely suspended sentence for any defendant. Sentences of multiple years of incarceration are always sought and, with the one exception, imposed by the judge. While we may not always agree with a court or jury decision we always respect the decision and the rule of law.

Cases that are well-investigated are prosecuted accordingly. Cases that are not well-investigated and cannot be resurrected, even with the best efforts of our office, are addressed accordingly. This includes illegal narcotic distribution cases. In facilitating drug distribution prosecutions, a common method that is utilized entails the use of confidential informants. A confidential informant, by the very nature of illegal narcotics distribution, is an individual associated with and/or involved in such activity and is in a position to make buys from drug dealers. Generally, confidential informants are compensated with public funds or are expecting a favorable resolution of criminal charges they may be facing themselves.

The use of confidential informants is extremely risky. There are concerns associated with maintaining the anonymity and safety of the informant while assuring the integrity of the investigation and the ensuing prosecution. Accordingly, established protocols have been developed to which drug investigators must adhere. It is imperative that law-enforcement officers engaged in the use of confidential informants apply these standard operating procedures.

In a typical case, an informant makes multiple buys from one or more dealers. Each buy constitutes a criminal charge that carries a sentence of between five and 40 years. Bringing multiple charges against each individual dealer provides for the opportunity to negotiate guilty pleas without having to reveal the identity of the informant. If a defendant declines to plead guilty a decision must be made as to whether the cases go to trial where the identity of the informant will be disclosed.

Unfortunately, a drug investigator who uses confidential informants and fails to adhere to established protocols associated with the use of an informant seriously jeopardizes cases. The most common failure is the blurring of the investigator-informant professional relationship. Informant supervision that becomes lax and turns into a more personal relationship, with the informant being afforded liberties that are outside established protocols, results in the termination of further assistance and a review of pending cases. Unfortunately, our office has had to address such issues.

Our office consists of two attorneys and three support staff. Case preparation is of paramount importance and is one of the hallmarks for which our office is known. I am frequently requested by circuit court judges throughout the Commonwealth to act as a special prosecutor in their jurisdictions. I am proud of our contribution to the effective administration of justice in Goochland. I invite members of the community to join us for court sessions to gain perspective of our local judicial system and become familiar with our office. I am accessible and readily available to answer questions or address concerns.

Mike Caudill

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Goochland

Caudill has proven himself the right choice for CA

Dear Editor,

I feel compelled to answer Michael Blackwood’s criticism of Mike Caudill, the incumbent prosecutor (“Commonwealth’s Attorney”) for Goochland County.

I have known Mike Caudill for over 30 years. He got his start as a lawyer training, years ago, under one of the best trial lawyers in Virginia. He has remained active as a criminal trial lawyer ever since, and that is absolutely necessary for any prosecutor. It is a very difficult job if done correctly.

I can’t comment on Lumpkins’ career as recited by Blackwood, but he IS KNOWN to have not been active in trial court for a very long time. Mike was also a uniformed State Police officer and also for Henrico County, before and between stints as a trial lawyer. He has had a truly remarkable career within the criminal prosecution world. What voters should do before ousting an incumbent office-holder is ask themselves “Why?” What is compelling about getting rid of someone who seems to be doing the job correctly?

Mr. Blackwood, formerly associated with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), seems annoyed that Mike Caudill is not a “rubber stamp” for whatever the Sheriff’s Department wants. I infer that he does not like a prosecutor using his/her own independent judgment that may not follow the wish list of the Department. Blackwood describes Mike as possessed of “little interest” in his cases, of being “rarely prepared,” as “consistently undermin[ing]” departmental investigations, and being “aloof, dismissive, disinterested

[again] and unwilling to work with” the Sheriff’s Department. That sounds absurd to me. That does not sound anything like the Mike Caudill whom I have known for so long. I have to wonder what Blackwood (and his boss, Sheriff Creasey) are REALLY up to. That stuff just makes no sense at all.

Blackwood whines that Caudill has not effectively cultivated informants and drug-deal-makers (known as “snitches” and “narcs”) with selective use of “leniency.” I am guessing that during his association with the DEA, Blackwood maintained and routinely used a large stable of criminalized “snitches” and “narcs,” but their credibility is easily impugned by a competent defense lawyer who should know how people facing or doing time will say almost anything to get “leniency.” It makes a corrupted travesty of American justice, and Mike Caudill knows that.

Why replace Mike Caudill with John Lumpkins? Goochland County is entitled to retain its experienced and independent prosecutor.

Very truly yours,

H. Watkins Ellerson

Columbia

Spreading the word about local GOP appearances

Dear Editor,

I remember the first time I met John McGuire. He was a newcomer to the Henrico County Republican Committee and we discussed his possibly running for the House of Delegates. He has been my Delegate ever since. Today, with both of us living in Goochland, he is running to be my State Senator and, luckily, he has no opposition at all.

Without opposition in November’s General Election, I know he has probably been all over the District campaigning on behalf of the entire slate of Republican candidates throughout the 10th Senate District.

As I am trying to promote joint appearances with John McGuire and Goochland’s slate of local candidates, I would appreciate it if residents could please keep me posted when they see or hear of an appearance in Goochland with our future State Senator and our local Republican candidates. My e-mail address is jimherring@msn.com.

Thank you for consideration.

Jim Herring

Goochland

<&underline>Barefoot-Reid</&underline> should continue her service on County school board

Dear Editor,

As you know, the school board election this fall is the most critical in a very long time. Sandra Barefoot-Reid has done exactly what voters elected her to do. It is important that she continue her contributions to our democratic processes. As democracy dies in darkness, the more District voters know about Sandra, the more likely it is that she will be able to continue to serve.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Linda S Sasser