Upcoming Programs at the Goochland Branch Library

Family Storytime at the Goochland Branch Library. Thursdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29, 10 – 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun time with books, signing, rhymes, and much more! For ages 0-5 with caregiver. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Toddler/Preschool Storytime at the Goochland Branch Library. Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30, 10 – 10:30 a.m. Enjoy books, music, fingerplays, and much more at storytime! For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Goochland Bridge Club at the Goochland Branch Library. Mondays, June 5, 12, 19, & 26, 3 – 5 p.m. Ages 18 & up. The Goochland Bridge Club is for those that want to learn how to play or those with a basic knowledge of the game. Each week there will be instruction and play time. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Volunteen Training at the Goochland Branch Library. Tuesday, June 6, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. For ages 13-18. Looking for volunteer service hours? Join us for a training session and learn about opportunities to help with summer reading and more! Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Yoga at the Goochland Branch Library. Wednesdays, June 7, 14, 21, & 28, 4 — 5 p.m. For ages 18 & up. Bring your mat and join us for a yoga session that aims to promote strength, flexibility, and balance. Led by certified instructor, Kathleen Tsengas. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Writing for Joy at the Goochland Branch Library. Wednesdays, June 7 & 21, 7 — 8:45 p.m. For adults 18 & up. A creative writing discussion group for those that are interested in sharing original writings, participating in prompted writings, and encouraging others in their pursuit of writing. This program is open to “would be” writers, experienced writers, and writers of all skill levels. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Friday Book Club at the Goochland Branch Library. Friday, June 9, 11 a.m. — noon. Ages 18 and up. Join us to discuss our monthly book choice! Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party at the Goochland Branch Library. Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All ages. Join us for a fun night of crafts, games, and Kona Ice! It’s a great time to sign up for Summer Reading. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Action Figure Art Class at the Goochland Branch Library. Wednesday, June 14, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. For ages 10-18. Meet local artist Curtis Brown and learn techniques to draw your own superhero action figure. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Adult Game Night at the Goochland Branch Library. Thursday, June 22, 5:30 — 8:30 p.m. For ages 18 & up. Grab a friend and join us for a fun night of gaming and socializing. We provide board/card games, Nintendo on the big screen and free wifi for online gaming. Popcorn Bar and Mocktails provided by the Friends of the Goochland Library. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Children’s Storytelling with Woven Yarns at the Goochland Branch Library. Saturday, June 24, 10 — 11 a.m. For PreK — 6th Grade. Join us for a fun-filled session of storytelling with songs, folk tales, and hand puppets. Meet the storytelling team of “Woven Yarns”, Dee Kysor and George Crafts as they take you on an adventure with all creatures living together in harmony. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Mystery Book Club at the Goochland Branch Library. Tuesday, June 27, 10 — 11 a.m. Ages 18 & up. Join us to discuss our chosen mystery title for the month. Call (804) 556-4774 or visit the library at 3075 River Road West for more information.

Upcoming Programs at the Cochrane Rockville Library Family Storytime. Friday, June 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30, 10:30 — 11 a.m. Enjoy a fun time with books, signing, rhymes, and much more! Family storytime is for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

First Friday Films at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library. Friday, June 2, 4 — 6 p.m. Round up the neighborhood crew and catch a full-length feature film the first Friday of every month! Call (80) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information. Giant Game Day! at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library. Saturday, June 3, 1 — 3 p.m. All ages. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of giant games! Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

Read 2 Rover at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library. Thursday, June 15, 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. Grades K-2. Read 2 Rover provides comfort and motivation for beginning readers as they read aloud to Colby or Pepper, our therapy dogs. Space is limited. Call the Rockville Branch Library at (804) 749-3146 or visit the library for more information to register for this rewarding program!

Old Dominion Appalachian Trail Club at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library. Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All ages. Learn all about the beautiful hiking trails in Virginia with Pat Doyle, president of the Old Dominion Appalachian Trail Club! Registration required. Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.

Animals Unlimited at the Cochrane Rockville Branch Library. Wednesday, June 28, Noon — 1 p.m. All Ages. Join us for a fun adventure with Animals Unlimited! Some of our animal ambassadors from around the world feature: Madagascar’s Beautiful endangered Ring tail lemur, Giant hissing cockroaches, the unique curious and unusual Coatimundi “Jose”, the African cape porcupine, the awesome hidgeback tortoise, the beautiful ball python, giant millipedes, Arctic tundra fox “Kayia”, Australia’s Bearded dragon, and the White’s “chubby” tree frogs. Enjoy an afternoon of learning, see which animals visit, and explore the world from your very own library! Call (804) 749-3146 or visit the library at 16600 Pouncey Tract Road for more information.