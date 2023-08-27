The Goochland NAACP will be hosting a candidate forum on Sunday Sept. 10, at the Goochland Recreational Center, located at 2415 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063, This event will run from 4 -7 p.m. The forum will allow each candidate to state their principles and platform as it pertains to all citizens, while also addressing concerns of Black American citizens, marginalized citizens and the LGBTQ community, with emphasis on unemployment, socioeconomic welfare, equity and equality issues.