The Goochland NAACP will be hosting a candidate forum on Sunday Sept. 10, at the Goochland Recreational Center, located at 2415 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland, VA 23063, This event will run from 4 -7 p.m. The forum will allow each candidate to state their principles and platform as it pertains to all citizens, while also addressing concerns of Black American citizens, marginalized citizens and the LGBTQ community, with emphasis on unemployment, socioeconomic welfare, equity and equality issues.
Local NAACP to host Candidates Forum
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caudill’s performance in CA role has been unacceptable, Lumpkins needs to bring change
GoochlandCares is honoring Dr. Pamela Richardson, a beacon of dedication and compassion, as she prepares to retire following 15 remarkable yea…
When it comes to comes to documenting the property tax exemption status for Goochland County nonprofits, County leaders are taking a decidedly…
It’s time to get excited for another year of fall sports at Goochland High School, where the Bulldogs enter the 2023-24 school year with a tal…
Citing concerns from residents, Goochland County leaders are hitting pause on a plan for the Centerville area.