It’s not the heat, but the humidity that gets you during these last few scalding days. Or, maybe, it’s both.

Meteorologists are warning the current heat wave is a dangerous combination of both culprits, making everyday life almost impossible in some areas of the nation and uncomfortable in many others.

It appears we are on our way to recording the hottest summer on record if the present trend continues. And while heat waves are nothing novel, this recent extended period seems to indicate that the planet is warming, perhaps faster than predicted.

While the list of hazards associated with excessive heat is extensive, experts say there’s one sure way to avoid these pitfalls — stay inside in an air conditioned setting. Unfortunately, for millions of Americans, going to work means being outside, and protecting these vital workers from consecutive days of 100 degree heat has become a priority.

Experts also warn excessive heat is a major factor in irritating existing heart-related ailments, and warn those with these conditions should avoid going out in these extreme conditions.

I’ve attempted to recall my days as a youth in Montgomery, Alabama, when hot summer days seemed routine and a healthy dose of humidity was expected. I’m not sure if that heat was as intense as today’s temperatures, but I am convinced it didn’t affect everyday life like today’s heat wave.

As children, on the hottest of days, we would trek downtown to the movie theatre where a huge banner hung under the marquee. The words “Air Conditioned” were sprawled in cooling blue bordered by chunks of ice on each letter.

The two words were a sure indication that relief was not far away, and we spent many hours in the frigid theatre enjoying the benefits of a luxury few of us enjoyed at home.

People still flock to the movies when the temperatures rise, perhaps a reminder of how we beat the heat in the past. But today, we spend most of our summer hours in air conditioned environments, and venturing out in to unprotected areas is a more of a shock to our systems.

Experts have already labeled July, 2023, as the hottest month on record on the planet since record keeping began, or more simply stated, the hottest in the history of the planet.

President Biden has instituted a number of measures to address the rising temperatures including initiating protections for those who must contend with excessive heat and a plan to plant more trees to lower the planet’s temperature. A project to build numerous cooling centers is also on the table. All of those well-intentioned efforts seem futile as ocean temperatures reach record levels, and temperatures in the country routinely reach 110 degrees and above.

For now, staying hydrated and limiting exposure to the scorching temps is the best plan to combat the current heat wave.