It’s time we introduced our dear friend Cheeto. Cheeto is known for his love of gravy, sleeping on his back, his hatred of Mondays and exercise. Cheeto came to us as a totally feral friend, he wanted nothing to do with people until he learned that he had the power to make people willingly bring him food. It first started as treats and some tuna but slowly as he grew more powerful he learned the perfect methods to persuade the silly humans. Simply put, he would come out of his little hole and use his charm on the humans, letting them hold him, letting them brush him, and in return they would shower him with the most delicious treats and tastiest canned food imaginable. Fast forward to now, Cheeto is still using his charm to lure the humans into his domain where they are left with no choice but to graciously feed him and his new friends. He may seem like a mischievous cat but in reality, besides his huge belly, he has a huge heart and is always making sure the other roomies take part in his offerings.