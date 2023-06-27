Pet of the week

This sweet bully girl is Gabby. Don’t let her ear crop fool you into thinking she is tough; in fact, nothing could be further from the truth. She is a pooch that will need some patience and understanding to be her best. The good news is she has plenty going for her. She is smart, knows some basic commands and is friendly with the other pets she has met at the shelter. Gabby is about 2-3 years old, chipped, heartworm negative, and fully vetted. While she takes a few minutes to warm up, once she does you will be her very best buddy. Gabby would probably place best in a home that isn’t overly hectic and gives her time to chill out and decompress. Gabby walks well on leash once she gets her groove going but, again, slow and steady is the best approach with her. Gabby has also shown that she is not a barker and is quiet as a church mouse both in her run and in the office. Gabby is also a big fan of getting her cheeks and neck scratched. She came to us a stray and a bit on the ribby side, so we have been trying to put some meat on her bones and build her confidence. As big of an appetite as she has, she still takes treats gently and showed good manners as the office dog. So, if you’ve always wanted a canine companion that will show you the love and devotion you’ve been looking for, stop by and meet Gabby, who could use a little love and devotion herself.