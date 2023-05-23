Meet Aria, the Fabulous Feline! Are you ready to welcome a glamorous diva into your life? Look no further because Aria, the long-haired wonder, is here to steal your heart and bring a whole lot of purrfection into your home! With her luscious coat and majestic tail, she’s practically a feline supermodel. Move over, runway models, there’s a new queen in town, but let’s not get carried away by her beauty alone. Aria is more than just a pretty face; she has the demeanor to match her good looks. Now, let’s talk about Aria’s hobbies. She’s a true connoisseur of luxury. If you’ve ever dreamt of having a feline companion who appreciates the finer things in life, Aria is the one for you. She loves lounging on satin cushions, sipping from crystal water bowls, and dining on the most decadent cat treats. She’s not afraid to indulge herself, and she’ll show you how to live your life in style! Aria is about 3 years old, is spayed, chipped, tested, and fully vetted. The Goochland Animal Shelter is located at 1900 Hidden Rock Lane in Goochland. For more information on the many pets still in need of homes, call (804) 556-5302. You also can visit the shelter on Facebook at “Goochland County Animal Control.” The shelter’s hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the shelter is asked to make donations payable to Goochland Pet Lovers.