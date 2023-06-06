Louie is a stocky little fella that has the stubby legs of a basset hound, the head of a rottie, and the demeanor of your friendly neighborhood lab. He’s even got a widow’s peak that would make Eddie Munster jealous. His personality is just terrific, he was out on Goochland Day and was perfect with everyone from kids to other doggos. Louie is the last of three brothers we picked up, Huey and Dewey have both been adopted. Louie is a happy, sweet boy, who is also very quiet! He is great in his crate and on leash. He could use a bit more confidence in a large crowd but all in all he’s a peach that is loaded with potential. Louie is about 2-4 years old, just about 30 lbs., neutered, chipped, and fully vetted.
The Goochland Animal Shelter is located at 1900 Hidden Rock Lane in Goochland. For more information on the many pets still in need of homes, call (804) 556-5302. You also can visit the shelter on Facebook at “Goochland County Animal Control.” The shelter’s hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the shelter is asked to make donations payable to Goochland Pet Lovers.