Louie is a stocky little fella that has the stubby legs of a basset hound, the head of a rottie, and the demeanor of your friendly neighborhood lab. He’s even got a widow’s peak that would make Eddie Munster jealous. His personality is just terrific, he was out on Goochland Day and was perfect with everyone from kids to other doggos. Louie is the last of three brothers we picked up, Huey and Dewey have both been adopted. Louie is a happy, sweet boy, who is also very quiet! He is great in his crate and on leash. He could use a bit more confidence in a large crowd but all in all he’s a peach that is loaded with potential. Louie is about 2-4 years old, just about 30 lbs., neutered, chipped, and fully vetted.