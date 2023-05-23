On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m., American Legion Post 215 will be sponsoring a tribute to the people have died protecting our freedoms in conflicts across the world. The ceremony will take place on the Goochland Courthouse Green at 2938 River Rd West. In addition to Post 215 members, the ceremony will include the Goochland High School Marine Corps JROTC, students from the GHS Veteran’s Project, and the Goochland Sheriff’s Office. Goochland Board of Supervisors member, John Lumpkins, will deliver the keynote address.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Post 215 Honor Guard will execute a three-shot volley (with blank ammunition) followed by Taps.

The soldiers, sailors, aviators, and marines who died for our freedom represent the diverse patchwork that is the United States of America. They were rich and poor; black, brown, and white; male and female. They were from cities, farms, and suburbs. They came from every ethnicity, background, and political spectrum. In short, they looked like any one of us.

These heroes deserve our admiration and respect. Please join us as a community to honor and remember the sacrifices of those who died safeguarding our liberty.