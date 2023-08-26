The Mills Godwin Eagles took some time to find their footing against the Goochland Bulldogs on opening night, but it wasn’t long into the second quarter before they ran away with the lead and a season-opening victory.

Thanks to a veteran-heavy offensive line that lived up the hype they built last season, the Eagles responded to a 7-0 deficit early in the second quarter and ran off 45 unanswered points to stifle the Bulldogs, 45-7.

Things began promisingly for the Bulldogs, who traveled into the home of the Eagles and looked motivated on defense behind an admirable effort from the linebacker duo of senior Corey Mullins and sophomore Jack O’Malley.

On Godwin’s lone first quarter drive that began at their 45-yard-line, Mullins and the defense held up in the red zone to force a field goal try that was blocked and pushed wide by sophomore JoJo Johnson. The next drive was another impressive display from head coach Alex Fruth’s defensive unit, who once again stepped up while defending a short field created by the first of four interceptions from Bulldogs quarterback Isaac Hite.

With the Eagles attempting to go for it on fourth-and-4, Mullins sprang past the defensive line for a tackle in the backfield to give his offense the ball with the game still scoreless. The first play of that ensuing drive was the biggest highlight of the night for Goochland, as Hite aired out a deep ball as he was swallowed by the pass rush that was hauled in by senior deep threat Derek Pierce, who came down with the ball and had open field ahead of him for a 70-yard score.

Godwin again had a short field to potentially tie the game after a surprise onside kick from Goochland, but the defense again got the stops needed to maintain the lead when the Eagles went for it on fourth down again, this time at the 8-yard-line with an incomplete pass in the left corner of the end zone.

More than halfway through the first half with the defense showing out, the Bulldogs special teams attempted a risky fake punt at their own 14 that resulted in an incomplete pass and a one-play touchdown drive where Eagles quarterback Daniel Viener scored his first of three touchdowns on the ground to make it 7-7 with 5:12 left in the second quarter.

Godwin started its next offensive drive at midfield after a short punt from Goochland, and with another drive into the red zone, the Eagles went for it on fourth down yet again, this time seeing their aggression result in points on a 4-yard keeper from Viener.

Adding insult to injury, Hite’s second interception of the game was a backbreaking pick-six in the final seconds of the half that sent the Bulldogs to the locker room down 21-7.

Goochland never recovered from the demoralizing end to the second quarter, while the Godwin offensive line continued to look better and better with each drive. The line punished Goochland’s run defense in an 80-yard opening drive, resulting in Viener’s third appearance in the endzone for a 28-7 Eagles advantage.

A miscommunication between quarterback and receiver from Goochland gave Godwin the ball right back on the second drive of the third quarter, putting Godwin once again at midfield for a quick drive that ended in Viener finding Connor Boyd streaking down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown reception.

By the end of the third quarter, the lead had grown to 42-7, leaving the fourth quarter to have a running clock and a lone Godwin field goal as the only notable scoring in an opener that left Goochland needing to get back to the drawing board before a meeting with the Collegiate Cougars next Friday. That Cougars/Bulldogs matchup will be at home for Goochland at 7 p.m. Last season’s matchup between the two teams saw the Cougars take home a 19-7 win on Sept. 2.