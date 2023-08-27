A free program set for Sept. 7 at Benedictine College Preparatory School will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about the dangers of human trafficking and how it is relevant to their county, the state and the country. Speakers will include former Governor Jim Gilmore, as well as experts in the fields of law enforcement, cyber security and healthcare. The program will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include a question and answer session. To register, visit StopTrafficking47@gmail.com. Benedictine is located at 12829 River Rd., Richmond Va. 23238.