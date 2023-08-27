A free program set for Sept. 7 at Benedictine College Preparatory School will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about the dangers of human trafficking and how it is relevant to their county, the state and the country. Speakers will include former Governor Jim Gilmore, as well as experts in the fields of law enforcement, cyber security and healthcare. The program will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include a question and answer session. To register, visit StopTrafficking47@gmail.com. Benedictine is located at 12829 River Rd., Richmond Va. 23238.
Program Sept. 7 will focus on preventing human trafficking
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caudill’s performance in CA role has been unacceptable, Lumpkins needs to bring change
GoochlandCares is honoring Dr. Pamela Richardson, a beacon of dedication and compassion, as she prepares to retire following 15 remarkable yea…
When it comes to comes to documenting the property tax exemption status for Goochland County nonprofits, County leaders are taking a decidedly…
The Goochland NAACP will be hosting a candidate forum on Sunday Sept. 10, at the Goochland Recreational Center, located at 2415 Sandy Hook Roa…
It’s time to get excited for another year of fall sports at Goochland High School, where the Bulldogs enter the 2023-24 school year with a tal…