10.67 acres; Cyrus Amir Rafii to Brian W. Edmonds Sr., $240,000.
4 lots, Oilville Business Park; Goochland Investment Group Inc. to MHC 204 (Oilville VA) LLC, $3,430,000.
146 Black Walnut, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to James T. Donley, $573,095.
1165 Cordial Court, Manakin Sabot; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Thomas J. Suddeth, $253,500.
532 Ford's Road, Manakin Sabot; Kasey B. Hicks to John W. Waters, $700,000.
Lot 11, Block B, Section 4, Broad Run; Margaret Hill, trustee to Charles Crismier III, trustee, $1,365,000.
3138 Lowry Road, Columbia; Marisa Dabney to Morgan R. Wick, $238,000.
1383 New Town Road, Goochland; A. Norman Development LLC to Preston Whitlock, $365,000.
12380 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Bernard H. Mann, trustee, $629,026.
12001 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Kevin T. Murphy, $543,881.
186 Woodern, Richmond; Sung Han Bahk to Paul C. Messplay, $1,100,000.