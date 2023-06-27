2 parcels; Anderson Law, foreclosure commissioner to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $309,200.
12330 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Steven T. Primiano, $669,919.
1667 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Clayton B. Jennings to Michael Ryan Hall, $325,000.
2178 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jonathan Casarotti, $860,176.
12422 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert Schmitt, $740,682.
Lots 72 and 74, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $282,026.
15658 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. to James Barden, $532,207.
2952 Preston Park Court, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Robert Susbilla, $502,420.
People are also reading…
4947 Shannon Hill Road, Kent Store; Paige E. Washington to Jean Paul Ruz, $300,000.
869 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Joseph Lombardo III to John A. Iezzi, $440,000.
13.32 acres; Sam Justin Bradbury to Clayton Jennings, $225,000.
8.407 acres; Milton Perry, sole heir to Bungalow Hill Development LLC, $249,000.
2252 Branch Springs Court, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to James Norman Hall, $599,000.
2084 Garrett Lane, Powhatan; Michael White to Gabriel Franklin Ward, $364,950.
2110 Hunters Mill Road, Powhatan; SCL Holdings LLC to William Jenkins, $425,000.
Lot 1, Stoneridge; Powhatan Plaza LLC to DCTN3 564 Powhatan VA LLC, $675,000.
Lots 22 and 23, Section 3, Erin Hill; Erin Hill Development Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $170,000.
2318 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Erin Kathleen Scaparo to Kelly A. Schaffer, $335,000.
2613 Pilkington Road, Powhatan; Hunter A. Dressler to Denise G. Scott, $238,000.
2418 Sledd Road, Powhatan; Grey Ridge Properties LLC to Joshua Thomas, $450,000.
2028 Valley Spring Court, Powhatan; Federal National Mortgage Association to Marnie T. Henry, $153,000.