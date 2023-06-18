2 acres; Richard Franke to James Nathaniel Jones, $278,000.
12328 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Pixie A. Hamilton, $616,164.
153 Buttonbush Drive, Richmond; Roy B. Goodman to John O. Michaelson, $1,100,057.
2163 Ellis Farm Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael E. Stensrud, $700,187.
806 Kline Court, Goochland; Patricia A. Pearsall to Kerry Irish Purtell, $382,750.
Lot 39, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $211,150.
15574 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Mowafek Alshagra, $585,105.
311 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Luis Lopez to David P. Bousman, $740,000.
2937 Sandy Hook Road, Sandy Hook; Andrew Clay Jessee to Thiago Pereira Da Motta, $725,000.
859 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Ruth H. Leisy, $1,254,762.