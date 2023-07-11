13.029 acres; Eva Cox Johnson to Richard G. Rollins III, $205,000.
2.01 acres; Derrick E. Weaver to Tony Rendon, $200,000.
3.95 acres; Lawrence E. Harris Jr. to Carvalho & Co. LLC, $202,900.
153 Buttonbush , Richmond; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Roy B. Goodman, trustee, $263,900.
5304 Chimney Springs Drive, Goochland; George R. Fulgham to Antony Allen Morgan, $379,000.
972 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Darren L. Painter to Yukai Tu, $930,000.
12426 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kathleen Roever, $734,470.
Lot 43, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $231,750.
15641 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to James M. Carroll, $608,444.
2120 Old Store Road, Maidens; Brian L. Jeppson to Mikhail Kursky, $360,000.
12355 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Joseph Cullinan Jr., $685,272.
654 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Christopher McCoy, $673,500.
1471 Timber Ridge, Maidens; Austin H. Lafollette to Brian Jon Alden, $475,000.