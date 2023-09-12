Field Day of the Past returns this weekend, and, while the festival is now held in Amelia instead of Goochland, it still draws plenty of attendees, artists and craftspeople from this side of the James. One of those artists is Eva McCauley, a local sculptor and woodcarver from Goochland who will be exhibiting her work at Field Day for the first time this year. McCauley recently sat down with the Gazette to discuss her work, what inspires her and how she found the courage to start her business, Creak & Whittle.

Have you always been a creative person?

“Yes. I’ve always loved to write, draw, and paint since I was very young. In high school I spent as much time in the art room as was allowed. My art teacher Mr. Marquis used to have to kick me out.”

How would you describe your work?

“Hand carved art that makes people happy. There aren’t words to describe how it feels when I deliver something to someone and see their face light up. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Where do you get your inspiration?

“I find inspiration in the world around me. I see art in everything I look at. I can take a piece of wood and turn it into something beautiful. Then I can take that piece of art and make someone smile. It’s like putting joy out into the world for everyone to see.”

What is the process of creating one of your pieces?

“Every project starts with music and coffee. I usually just pick up the wood and start shaping it. Sometimes I will draw something up but usually I just have an idea in mind and go for it.”

What made you decide to start selling your work and what path did you take to get your business off the ground?

“I never even considered selling my art. Then one day last year my friend Vicky told me about a holiday market that was going to be happening at River Road Cottage here in Goochland. I was very hesitant, but when I say she pushed me, she shoved! She met me at the cottage and introduced me to the ladies and they were some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Their encouragement and support, along with the support of my family, was all I needed. After that meeting I decided to get my business license and just go for it. That was my first experience of putting my work into the community. It was very scary but also very exciting and rewarding.”

What advice would you give to other artists who want to begin selling their work?

“Don’t be afraid. Try everything you can think of. Practice, practice and practice some more. I always have people messaging me on social media asking for advice to get started in woodcarving and any tips I can give them. I always tell them the same thing. I started with a $20 knife set from amazon and a piece of basswood, and the results were not pretty. Just keep trying and don’t give up. Ask a million questions if you need to.”

What made you decide to be a vendor at Field Day of the Past and why do you think it’s a good fit for your business?

“I’ve always loved Field Day of The Past. It’s such a cool place to spend the day and there are so many cool exhibits and interesting things to see. I never thought I would be a vendor there. I’ve seen chainsaw carvers there in the past, but never anything like I will be presenting. I think my art will be a different and unique addition to Field Day.”