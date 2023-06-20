Dear Editor,

I have been interested in the recent developments in the upcoming election for Commonwealth’s Attorney (CA), especially as the currently unopposed Sheriff Creasey seems to be unabashedly declaring his support for the challenger, John Lumpkins, currently a member of the Board of Supervisors.

I have refrained from public comment because I had not received sufficient information that moved me to such comment. But I have now been told by multiple “reliable sources” things that bother me.

I have never met Mr. Lumpkins nor heard anything he’s said nor read anything he’s written. So far as I personally know he is qualified for the position, being a licensed lawyer. And I am a firm believer that any citizen is entitled to run for any public office, as “democracy” requires, so I don’t personally hold anything against Mr. Lumpkins.

But, I have known Mike Caudill, the incumbent CA, about 30 years, and I am supporting him for re-election. I know Mike to be an ethical, upstanding person, and I have never heard anyone impugn his CA performance.

Yet, I understand that the former Sheriff, Mr. Agnew, is opposing Mike’s re-election as is the incumbent Sheriff and most of the deputies. I don’t know what their complaint(s) is/are, but I am concerned about the apparent unprofessional manner in which things have proceeded so far.

I have seen for myself that Mr. Creasey has “piggy-backed” his campaign posters onto Mr. Lumpkins’ signs, sharing support structures, etc., and I think that is very wrong. Mr. Creasey is not running for Commonwealth’s Attorney, so he should stay out of that race entirely. He has a constitutional right to publicly support anyone he wishes, but he should refrain from doing so. I am reluctant to even cast a vote for Mr. Creasey this fall, even though I was friends with his father when I was on the Fire-Rescue Assoc. board. I voted for Mr. Creasey in his first election. Mr. Creasey is going to have to “work with” whomever wins the CA election, so he should remain officially neutral. Yet I understand he is using the “Citizens’ Academy” classes to promote Mr. Lumpkins' candidacy. I understand that some of the deputies have asserted coercive measures and “implications” of same with regard to the CA contest. All of that is patently unacceptable if it has happened.

I further understand that Mr. Lumpkins has spent most of his professional career outside of the courtroom, limiting his law practice to real estate transactions and personal estate planning. No one who is not intimately familiar with court procedures should attempt to prosecute criminal cases. So, I am informed by multiple reliable sources that Mr. Lumpkins is unqualified to be Commonwealth’s Attorney. Mr. Lumpkins needs to address such rumors openly, and soon.

I would think that law enforcement officers would appreciate an independent second “pair of eyes” on their hard work, to help them spot weaknesses and improve the likelihood of convictions, but I have been told, again, that the Sheriff’s Dept. wants only a “rubber stamp” in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. I have heard that Mr. Agnew and his successor, Mr. Creasey, are annoyed with Mike Caudill’s periodic findings that their cases have been poorly investigated, prepared or structured. Why are they complaining about any of that?

It seems to me that Mr. Creasey has unprofessionally and improperly inserted himself into the Commonwealth’s Attorney election, and it needs to stop. Now. He needs to separate his campaign posters from Mr. Lumpkins’. Now. And, if what I have recited here is true, he needs to publicly repudiate his prior behavior and apologize to the voters. Now.

Otherwise, those of us who support Mike Caudill should withhold our votes from Mr. Creasey this fall. Mike Caudill is a fine lawyer and was an experienced officer in the State Police and the Henrico Co. Police Dept. for several years. He deserves to be re-elected, and I hope that happens.

H. Watkins Ellerson