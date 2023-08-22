GoochlandCares is honoring Dr. Pamela Richardson, a beacon of dedication and compassion, as she prepares to retire following 15 remarkable years serving at the GoochlandCares Medical Clinic.

Dr. Richardson’s journey has been both inspiring and humbling. After facing her own medical challenges in 1998, which saw her courageously combating breast cancer, she took a hiatus from her bustling private practice. The challenges tested her spirit but did not dampen her passion for medicine and service.

By the summer of 2006, Dr. Richardson felt the urge to reconnect with her purpose. Serendipitously, a church friend introduced her to the Goochland Free Clinic (now a part of GoochlandCares). During her visit, she met the executive director Sally Graham, which rekindled her love for medicine. After a brief stint as a volunteer, Dr. Richardson took the helm as the primary care provider, a position she held with grace and dedication until her recent retirement announcement.

“She is a unique blend of exceptional medical acumen and a heart that overflows with kindness,” said Graham of Richardson. Numerous testimonials attest to Dr. Richardson’s transformative impact on patients, treating not just ailments but nurturing the soul.

In Dr. Richardson’s words, “Every interaction in the exam room is sacred. Beyond the physical, I’ve always believed in nurturing every facet of my patients. My time here has perhaps been the most fulfilling of my life.”

Richardson leaves behind a legacy that will be upheld by esteemed colleagues Dr. Robert Bennett and Dr. James Cisek. The GoochlandCares family remains committed to continuing her vision of holistic care.

As she looks ahead to retirement, Dr. Richardson eagerly anticipates cherished moments with her family, hymn-filled church choirs, and nature’s tranquility. GoochlandCares invite the community to join in celebrating her incredible journey by dropping off a card at the facility, located at 2999 River Road West.

“GoochlandCares stands as a testament to community spirit,” Richardson says. “This collective goodwill drives individuals to volunteer, donate, and contribute. It’s the heart of our community that makes this magic happen.”