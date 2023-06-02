Plans for a new subdivision on River Road hit yet another stumbling block this month, with the Goochland County Planning Commission once again recommending that county leaders deny the developer's rezoning request for the property.

While residents of the two subdivisions that flank the 14-acre site--Riversgate and Wickham Glen--have voiced several concerns about the impact the development would have on the area, including increased traffic and infringement on current residents' privacy and safety, much of the ire has been directed at the number of lots developer Tuckahoe Lands LLC is proposing to create.

While the county's current comprehensive plan calls for lots in that area to be at least one acre, the project's lots would average just .63. That didn't sit right with Riversgate resident Ted Linhart, who suggested that commissioners were being asked to bend the rules for the developer in order to help make the project financially viable.

"We're here because you are being asked to modify a comprehensive plan that the Wickham Glen and Riversgate residents all adhere to," Linhart said. "Why are you being asked to do that? Because the developer can't make the numbers work if he goes to one-acre properties--it's just that simple."

Last week's public hearing was the second time the Tuckahoe Lands LLC project has come before the planning commission. The commission sent the plan to county supervisors last February with a recommendation to deny it, but supervisors declined to vote and instead remanded it back to the planning commission for further review. Linhart and others, however, say the changes made have made little difference.

"It's a wonderful place to live," said Linhart of his neighborhood. "Don't mess that up simply by trying to help the developer make his numbers work."

Commissioners seemed inclined to agree with opponents to the plan, citing both the lot size and the proposed 15-foot buffer, which they deemed inadequate. Commissioner Tom Rockecharlie said he didn't think that the distance was in keeping with the county's comprehensive plan.

"We've been fairly consistent with our voting and in our discussions that we follow the comprehensive plan," Rockecharlie said. "If you start deviating from it, then after a while it has no meaning at all--you're destroying the content of it."

Planning Commissioner John Myers was the only other commission member who commented on the proposal, agreeing that the plan in its current form is not in keeping with the county's plan for the area.

Planning Commissioner Carl Pittuck was the only commissioner to vote in favor of the project.