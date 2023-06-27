Smear tactics have no place in CA race
Dear Editor,
This past weekend, I was forwarded an email sent out on behalf of Mike Caudill. The email tries to raise fear about the man who is running against him for Commonwealth Attorney in Goochland County. It talks about some of the problems that are happening in Northern Virginia, and then implies that Caudill’s opponent John Lumpkins is a plant funded by the big money liberals from Northern Virginia. This is so far from the truth that it is ridiculous! John is not a plant! He was born and raised in Hanover County. He moved to this county 15 years ago, and I have known him since then. John has been on the school board, stepped up to fill a supervisor void when Ned Creasey passed away, and is now running for Commonwealth Attorney because there is a real need for change.
It is so important that the Commonwealth Attorney work with the sheriff’s office to effectively combat crime in the county. John is supported by both the past sheriff and the current sheriff who both see a need for change.
People are also reading…
I was hoping this campaign would be run based on merit and past experiences. It is disheartening to see smear tactics that have nothing to do with the truth.
Please do some research, ask your sheriff and/or deputies about who they plan to vote for, then make your decision.
Daniel J. Doody
Crozier