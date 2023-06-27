This past weekend, I was forwarded an email sent out on behalf of Mike Caudill. The email tries to raise fear about the man who is running against him for Commonwealth Attorney in Goochland County. It talks about some of the problems that are happening in Northern Virginia, and then implies that Caudill’s opponent John Lumpkins is a plant funded by the big money liberals from Northern Virginia. This is so far from the truth that it is ridiculous! John is not a plant! He was born and raised in Hanover County. He moved to this county 15 years ago, and I have known him since then. John has been on the school board, stepped up to fill a supervisor void when Ned Creasey passed away, and is now running for Commonwealth Attorney because there is a real need for change.