I was working on a column that centered on the question of “What do you wish you knew now that you didn’t know when you graduated from college?” Over a period of weeks, I questioned friends and acquaintances about what knowledge they wish they possessed earlier in life. I received a variety of answers, some focusing on economic strategy and others centered on more humanitarian-themed lessons.

I retreated to the pool area of my community to ponder the results and try to make sense of some of the responses, but, like many assignments, it just wasn’t coming together.

As I sat with my computer open, a young woman approached and inquired what I was writing. She explained she was a recent journalism graduate and was preparing to move to accept her first position in the field as a researcher at a major cable news outlet in Atlanta.

I congratulated her on landing such an impressive position right out of college, but she quickly corrected me.

“I graduated last year, but took a year off before starting my career,” she smiled.

As our conversation continued, I learned she had taken a year off to complete a trek on the Pacific Crest Trail. I was immediately interested in her motivation in pausing her career path to spend months alone hiking thousands of miles through some of the roughest territory in the United States.

She explained that after she graduated, she felt a pressure-filled urgency to begin her “real” life, a hurried type of anxiety that made her feel there was no time to waste and any unused minute was wasted.

“Through all of that, I needed to find myself,” she said. A friend told her about the PCT, and days later she’d decided to give it a shot.

The more than 2,600 mile hike stretches from the Canadian border to the Mexican border, following the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Mountain ranges. It takes about six months to complete, weather permitting, and is not for the faint hearted. There are difficult climbs, endless miles of desert and a host of challenges that face those hearty enough to attempt the feat.

My newly found friend said she was convinced almost daily that she would not make it, facing daily obstacles that seemed determined to make her trip as difficult as possible.

Along the way, she encountered groups of like-minded warriors along the trail and a group of supporters called trail angles who leave goodies and supplies on the trail for PCT hikers. Also located along the route, are designated areas where hikers rest and enjoy down time with fellow trekkers, and gain knowledge and tips about what lies ahead.

It sounded like an amazing adventure, and she was convinced the experience had provided that last bit of education she needed before entering the work world and finding her way in life.

“I’d had four years of college, but seven months on that trail really opened my eyes to who I am, and what I could be,” she told me.

After we visited for more than an hour, I sat and wondered about the column I’d been trying to write with little success.

And I asked myself the same question that had prompted my initial interest. What do I wish I had known earlier in life?